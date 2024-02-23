Top track

Crazy P: 4 Fridays at Jazz Cafe (23rd Feb, Soundsystem)

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
About

Nobody embodies the vintage boogie disco spirit like the British electronic wonder-band Crazy P. The lush vocals of ebullient frontwoman Danielle Moore glide over swung house beats and funky synth-work bringing pure euphoria to any dancefloor.

This Februa...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crazy P

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

