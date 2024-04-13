Top track

Kudaushe

Got a code?

Afriquoi

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.80

About

An underground sensation, Afriquoi are bringing their uplifting fusion of African music and live electronics to our stage for a night of euphoric cross-cultural celebration.

Fusing Congolese guitar, Gambian kora virtuosity, and UK electronic sensibility -...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Afriquoi

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

