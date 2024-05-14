Top track

Asylum

Vended + The Gloom in the Corner + Profiler

Legend Club
Tue, 14 May 2024, 7:00 pm
€29

Asylum
Vended Europe/UK Tour 2024

special guests: The Gloom in the Corner & Profiler

Tutte le età
Presentato da Erocks Production.

Vended, The Gloom in the Corner, Profiler

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

