Lea Bertucci - Patterns For Alto

Lea Bertucci + Michelle Moeller

The Lab
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
San Francisco
$17

About

Lea Bertucci is an experimental musician, composer and performer whose work describes relationships between acoustic phenomena and biological resonance. In addition to her longstanding practice with woodwind instruments, her work incorporates spatialized s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Lab.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Michelle Moeller, Lea Bertucci

Venue

The Lab

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

