corto.alto

The Crescent
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fast-emerging Scottish composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist corto.alto has been described as a traditional jazz head raised in the age of the internet. The moniker of Glasgow-based Liam Shortall, corto.alto brings a fresh perspective to a heady mix...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Ouroboros.
Lineup

corto.alto

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

