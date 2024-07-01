DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Butterboy

Littlefield BK
Mon, 1 Jul 2024, 8:00 pm
ComedyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DOORS 7PM | SHOW 8PM
Tickets $10 adv // $12 dos

You, your friends and a host of other chuckle monsters descend on Littlefield every Monday at 8pm, taking in the freshest comics and best jokers this city has to offer! Maeve Higgins and a special guest ho...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Littlefield
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Littlefield BK

635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, New York 11217, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.