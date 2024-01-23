Top track

THE DROWNS - CRIMSON RIOT - THE MINGES

The Griffin
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE DROWNS (Seattle punk rock & roll) take over THE GRIFFIN in Downtown Las Vegas Tuesday January 23rd with Vegas' own CRIMSON RIOT and THE MINGES!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Minges, Crimson Riot, The Drowns

Venue

The Griffin

511 Fremont St, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

