Dysphoria One

Secret Location NYC
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$25

About

DYSPHORIA ONE - new years eve - 2024

SECRET LOCATION

12.31.23

9PM-3AM

NYE, NYC: DYSPHORIA is one night with artists, DJs, and performers making experimental pop, avant-garde, or left-of-center electronic music. Maybe it's a party at the end of the worl...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by DYSPHORIA.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Couch Prints, Deuén, Colle and 2 more

Venue

Secret Location NYC

Queens, New York 11385
Doors open9:00 pm

