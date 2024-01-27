DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CLOSE FRIENDS

The Delphi
Sat, 27 Jan, 10:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Welcome back! We know we've been away for a little bit, but now its that time to get together and start off 2024 with CLOSE FRIENDS!!!

CLOSE FRIENDS @ The Delphi Hotel Club Room in Downtown LA

Free with RSVP.

Sounds by: IB-REASE, SUSHI CEEJ, LEAVEMIERAL...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Close Friends.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Delphi

550 South Flower Street, Los Angeles, California 90071, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

