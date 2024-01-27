DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welcome back! We know we've been away for a little bit, but now its that time to get together and start off 2024 with CLOSE FRIENDS!!!
CLOSE FRIENDS @ The Delphi Hotel Club Room in Downtown LA
Free with RSVP.
Sounds by: IB-REASE, SUSHI CEEJ, LEAVEMIERAL...
