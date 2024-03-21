Top track

live music on a bus!

Ludo's
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Our first show sold out at Ludo's so we're back again with another!

Temm, Alex Francis & Leona Rue are the first three acts announced to play at this show - with more artists to be announced soon, this will be a cosy intimate show like none other. Top dra...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Turtle Tempo.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Temm, Alex Francis

Venue

Ludo's

Blue House Yard, 5 River Park Rd, London, England N22 7TE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

