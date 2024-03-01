DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GEMINI presents YĪN YĪN + 2manydjs

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Fri, 1 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

GEMINI presents YĪN YĪN & 2manydjs

Venerdì 1 marzo 2024 i Paesi Bassi incontrano il Sud Est Asiatico a DumBO con la travolgente energia live dei YĪN YĪN.

Nella stessa notte i fratelli Dewaele, aka 2manydjs, tornano a farci ballare con le esplorazioni - e...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Open Event Srl.

Lineup

YĪN YĪN, 2manydjs

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

