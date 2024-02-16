DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Danse avec les Drags

Fluctuart
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
From €10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

VIENS DANSER AVEC LES DRAGS LE TEMPS D’UNE SOIRÉE 🪩

Danse avec les Drags est de retour pour une dernière version WINTER EDITION ! Ce tout nouveau concept de soirée immersive prend vie afin de créer une pure communion entre scène et public.

La soirée ser...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Modesty.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Fluctuart

2 Port Du Gros Caillou, 75007 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.