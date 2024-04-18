Top track

Morbid Obsessions

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

We Are The Union, Half Past Two, Devon Kay & The Solutions, & The Pomps

Saint Vitus Bar
Thu, 18 Apr, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$32.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Morbid Obsessions
Got a code?

About

Don't miss WE ARE THE UNION with Half Past Two, Devon Kay & The Solutions, and The Pomps for a wild night of ska punk!

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
We Are the Union, Half Past Two, Devon Kay & the Solutions and 1 more

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.