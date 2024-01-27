Top track

Nana M. Rose - Feathers

Nana M. Rose with support from Lexi Berg and Jonathan Patel

The Old Church
Sat, 27 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Step into an enchanting night of musical storytelling with our upcoming event headlined by the London-based, Dutch-born singer-songwriter Nana M. Rose. Her touching, alternative pop ballads, influenced by legends like Joni Mitchell and contemporary artists...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lexi Berg

Venue

The Old Church

Stoke Newington Church St, Stoke Newington, London N16 9ES, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

