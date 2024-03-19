Top track

Richard Norris: In Conversation + Signing + DJ Set

Dead Wax Social
Tue, 19 Mar, 5:30 pm
GigsBrighton
About

Richard Norris, the grandmaster of electronic psychedelia and all-round local legend, is heading to Dead Wax for a talk with John Higgs followed by a signing & DJ set from Norris himself!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Resident Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Richard Norris

Venue

Dead Wax Social

18a Bond St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1RD
Doors open5:30 pm
250 capacity

