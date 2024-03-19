DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Richard Norris, the grandmaster of electronic psychedelia and all-round local legend, is heading to Dead Wax for a talk with John Higgs followed by a signing & DJ set from Norris himself!
• The release date for this book is 21st March 2024. You will be ab...
