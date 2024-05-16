DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dabbling as a DJ with a number of aliases before locking on to Com Truise, the New York native has curated a fascinating niche over the decades. His synth-laced expansive sound palettes recall the great science fiction soundtracks of the ’80s, and Joy Divi
Read more
In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.