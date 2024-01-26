DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Occasion @ Smoke and Mirrors

Smoke & Mirrors
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
About

Occasion is a DJ collective based in Wicker Park Chicago. With styles ranging from house ukg disco and techno, they bring a genre-less vibe to their shows. Occasion got their start throwing rooftop raves all over Chicago, and more recently have been throwi...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yuvi

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

