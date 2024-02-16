DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RadioSabir

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsCatania
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐫 ha raggiunto una grande maturità musicale, non perdendo nulla della sua forza espressiva e con il nuovo album “Cunti e mavarii pi megghiu campari”, accolto con entusiasmo da tutta la stampa specializzata, conferma ancora una volta il s...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

