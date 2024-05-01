Top track

Flying Raccoon Suit w/ The Dollheads, Desert Island Boys, Hard Pipe Hitters

Eagle Aerie Hall
Wed, 1 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FLYING RACCOON SUIT (Mississippi ska-punk on Badtime Records) take over the Eagle Aerie Hall in Henderson Wednesday May 1st! With special guests THE DOLLHEADS, DESERT ISLAND BOYS and HARD PIPE HITTERS

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hard Pipe Hitters, Dollheads, Flying Raccoon Suit

Venue

Eagle Aerie Hall

310 West Pacific Avenue, Henderson, Nevada 89015, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

