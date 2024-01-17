Top track

English Garden - Melancholic Alcoholic

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

English Garden, Afraid of the Dark

Windmill Brixton
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

English Garden - Melancholic Alcoholic
Got a code?

About

English Garden retrun for their first headline of the year with some new tunes.
Plus Afraid of the Dark and more.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Afraid of the Dark, English Garden

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.