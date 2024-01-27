Top track

Mavis John - Use My Body

La Paloma Pres. Awesome Tapes + Mr. Bongo

La Paloma
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
€15

About

La Paloma Pres. Awesome Tapes + Mr. Bongo

El 27 de gener portem a La Paloma un cartell de luxe. Awesome Tapes (electronic, house, african), arrencarà la sessió.

Tot seguit Mr. Bongo (house) farà vibrar la Sala amb el seu groove i sons orgànics. Tots dos...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por La Paloma.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Awesome Tapes From Africa, Mr. Bongo

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:30 pm

