La Paloma Pres. Awesome Tapes + Mr. Bongo
El 27 de gener portem a La Paloma un cartell de luxe. Awesome Tapes (electronic, house, african), arrencarà la sessió.
Tot seguit Mr. Bongo (house) farà vibrar la Sala amb el seu groove i sons orgànics. Tots dos...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.