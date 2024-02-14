DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marginalised Loves: An Intimate History

Conway Hall
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
TalkLondon
From £7.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The histories of love and lust are secret ones, especially for those of the outskirts of conventional society. This event looks into the history of marginalised loves, of LGBTQ+ men and young women, in the twentieth century with Luke Turner and Dr Sian E...

This is an all ages event. Under 16's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Conway Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Conway Hall

25 Red Lion Square Holborn, London WC1R 4RL UK
Doors open6:15 pm

