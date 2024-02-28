Top track

Je ne sais où

VONFELT

POPUP!
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Multi-facettes, VONFELT est tantôt multi-instrumentiste auprès d’artiste sur scène et en studio (Jacques, Joko, Uto, Petit Prince, Ed Mount, AJA, T/O), d’autres fois compositeur pour la danse contemporaine (Simon Feltz, Chloé Zamboni) ou encore chanteur ps...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Alias et le Pop Up!.

Lineup

VONFELT

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open9:00 pm
175 capacity

