DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le groupe a beau ne s’être formé qu’en 2022 mais il a déjà de beaux jours devant lui. Trio adoubé par Sir Elton John en personne, un premier EP remarqué et remarquable sorti début 2023, un nouveau single produit par Tony Berg, le producteur de BoyGenius, T...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.