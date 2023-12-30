DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Old Coast, Kate Dinsmore, Cooper Stoulil

The Sunset Tavern
Sat, 30 Dec, 8:30 pm
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

$12 ($15.45 after fees)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sunset Tavern
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kate Dinsmore, Old Coast

Venue

The Sunset Tavern

5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

