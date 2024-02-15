Top track

Crawlers: Instore + Signing

Resident Music
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £13.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Crawlers are strolling into the shop to grace us with a performance that’ll make the arrival of their debut album a proper night to remember!

As this instore is before the release date (16th February), you won't be able to collect your album at the event...

This is an All ages event.
Presented by Resident Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crawlers

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

