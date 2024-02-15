Top track

GZA - Liquid Swords

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GZA with The Phunky Nomad Band

PROJECT HOUSE
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
Selling fast
£25.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

GZA - Liquid Swords
Got a code?

About

GZA, aka the Genius, was the most cerebral MC in the Wu-Tang Clan, as well as perhaps the most acclaimed. His cool, precise flow and intricate, literate rhymes weren’t as theatrical as Method Man or Ol’ Dirty Bastard, but among hip-hop aficionados, GZA was...

This is a 14+ event.
Super Friendz presents...

Lineup

GZA

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.