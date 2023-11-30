DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lourdes

Angelo Mai
Thu, 30 Nov, 5:00 pm
TheatreRoma
About

Lourdes di e con Emilia Verginelli e con Dario Costa

spettacolo per 30 spettatori alla volta

Durata 75 minuti circa.

lingua: italiano con sottotitoli in inglese, francese,

spagnolo, greco, arabo, polacco, olandese

spettacolo fruibile in LIS

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Angelo Mai.

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm
190 capacity

