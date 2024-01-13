Top track

Shanghai Treason - The North Will Rise Again

Shanghai Treason

The Black Heart
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£15

About

Shake off the January blues with Shanghai Treason and special guests The Lagan + Les 'Fruitbat' Carter (Carter USM)

Yorkshire flatcap banjo punks Shanghai Treason have gone from strength to strength since launching in late 2019, they've supported and tour...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.

Lineup

The Lagan, Shanghai Treason, Les "Fruitbat" Carter

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

