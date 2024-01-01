Top track

David Ponziano - Cat Nails - Cat Nails Original

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FIRST: Año Nuevo with Terr and many more

Sala Viso
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 1:00 pm
DJMadrid
€33.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

David Ponziano - Cat Nails - Cat Nails Original
Got a code?

About

El Año Nuevo comienza en Sala Viso con la fusión de las potentes promotoras Ballesta Club y Halley en una celebración de musica electrónica desde las 13:00 hasta altas horas de la madrugada. Únete a esta experiencia única donde las vibraciones de Terr, nue...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.

Lineup

5
Terr, David Ponziano, Alvaro Cabana and 5 more

Venue

Sala Viso

C/ Joaquin Costa, 27 , Madrid 28002
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.