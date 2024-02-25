Top track

CAMO - FREAK LIKE ME

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CAMO: Berlin

Hole44
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
From €28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

CAMO - FREAK LIKE ME
Got a code?

About

CULT OF YA presents CAMO 'Pressure Makes Diamonds' Europe Tour

  • 5:30PM VIP Entry
  • 6:30PM Early Entry
  • 7PM General Entry
  • 8PM Show
This is a 14+ event. Under 16s with an adult.
Presented by Cult of Ya.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CAMO, DJ Yungricain

Venue

Hole44

Hermannstraße 146, 12051 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.