ELF LYONS – Comedy Christmas Special w/ Nina Conti & more

21Soho
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A Merry Scary Christmas with Nina Conti, Matthew Highton, Lorna Rose Treen & Jonathan Oldfield, Nabil Abdulrashid, Shenoah Allen, Meg Hodgson, Paris Eatmall.

Join the bloody funny Elf Lyons for an evening of Christmas ghosts , gremlins and tales of terror...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 21Soho.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Elf Lyons, Nina Conti, Matthew Highton and 2 more

Venue

21Soho

3- Sutton row, Soho Square, Soho, London W1D 4NR, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

