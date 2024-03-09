DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Legendary electronic music group Crazy P join us for a special all night long session at Ramsgate Music Hall on Sat 9 Mar.
Expect a perfect journey through the best disco, house and techno.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.