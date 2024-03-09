Top track

Crazy P All Night Long

Ramsgate Music Hall
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 9:30 pm
DJRamsgate
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Legendary electronic music group Crazy P join us for a special all night long session at Ramsgate Music Hall on Sat 9 Mar.

Expect a perfect journey through the best disco, house and techno.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Something Goes Right.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crazy P

Venue

Ramsgate Music Hall

13 Turner St, Ramsgate CT11 8NJ, UK
Doors open9:30 pm
160 capacity

