DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Enemies of Turin

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £9.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Doors 5pm. 18+ event.

On Saturday 20th January it is with great pleasure that we welcome back Jack Yardley's Enemies of Turin to the living room stage.

ABOUT ENEMIES OF TURIN

The Enemies of Turin are a completely improvised band, so each time they perfo...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

