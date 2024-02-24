Top track

Breathe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Teksupport: Cristoph (open to close)

99 Scott
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $36.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Breathe
Got a code?

About

We welcome back our dear friend Cristoph to join us at 99 Scott for a special open to close performance on February 24th

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cristoph

Venue

99 Scott

99 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.