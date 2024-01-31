DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crossfade

The Obie Theatre - The BRIT School
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Music Tech students are taking over the Foyer and the OBIE Theatre to showcase their work. Expect a mixture of Year 12s and Year 13s, r&b to d&b and everything in between. Lights, projections and a top-notch soundsystem that will rattle your fillings.

PG (Parental Guidance)
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Obie Theatre - The BRIT School

60 The Crescent, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.