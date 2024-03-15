Top track

The Northern Boys

New Cross Inn
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Northern Boys

Disco Death Rap from Sutton Coldfield, featuring Norman Pain and PKJ.

“This is not safe for work, but you should just quit your job and watch it” - Rolling Stone

https://www.instagram.com/thosenorthernboys/

https://linktr.ee/thosenort...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life, Sindhu World and New Cross Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Northern Boys

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

