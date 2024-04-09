Top track

A Place To Bury Strangers - End of the Night

A Place To Bury Strangers

ARCI Bellezza
Tue, 9 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
Event information

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS

Martedì 09 Aprile 2024 - H.21

CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA - MILANO

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI.

Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www.arcibellezza.it/tesseramento/

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Via Audio
Lineup

A Place To Bury Strangers

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

