GET U OFF with resident DJ Hyeonje and special guest, LAKEVERETT!
FRIDAY | DECEMBER 15TH | 10PM to LATE
UKG & BASS & FUNKY
4 UR PLEASURE
LAKEVERETT
LAKEVERETT is a DJ making waves in the bay. An avid spinner of dance music, they get crowds moving to a...
