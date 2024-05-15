DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jerry's Middle Finger

Elkton Music Hall
Wed, 15 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$29.03
About

It’s no longer a secret that California-based Jerry's Middle Finger (JMF) delivers the best Jerry Garcia Band tribute experience in the world - performing and celebrating the music of JGB with unparalleled sound and energy.

Humbly formed in 2015 by a grou...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jerry’s Middle Finger

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

