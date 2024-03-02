Top track

Boy Harsher - Autonomy (feat. Cooper B. Handy)

Dance Yrself Clean: Post Punk, Synthpop, New Wave

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dance Yrself Clean to the best post-punk, counter cultural and alternative dancefloor bangers for dancing 11pm-3am at The Shacklewell Arms!

Be there, dance square...

LCD Soundsystem // New Order // Depeche Mode // Crack Cloud // Boy Harsher // Fat White...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by A Love Parasite
Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

