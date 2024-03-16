Top track

Brazillia

Febueder

Village Underground
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Febueder are an avant-indie duo from Ascot, England, composed of lead vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Kieran Godfrey and percussionist Samuel Keysell. Their name (pronounced Fe-byou-der) is more than a made-up appellation, it’s the palette from which they p...

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Febueder, Pem

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

