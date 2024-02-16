Top track

Vintage Violence - Metereopatia

Rockish Night: Vintage Violence

sPAZIO211
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

VIONTAGE VIOLENCE + FLYING DISK !!!

Torna a Torino una band culto del panorama punk e garage rock italiano: venerdì 16 febbraio i Vintage Violence faranno tappa allo Spazio 211 in occasione della presentazione del loro nuovo singolo. Un concerto imperdibi...

Questo è un evento 14+
sPAZIO211, Pan Music

Lineup

Vintage Violence

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

