Open Mic Night

Hot Box
Tue, 3 Sept 2024, 7:00 pm
SocialChelmsford
From Free
About

Open Mic Nights are back for 2024 and running fortnightly on the first and third Tuesday of each month. So come down and showcase your orignal music to local music lovers.

Please book a Musican ticket if you are looking to play and / or sing!

If you are...

All ages
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

