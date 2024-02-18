Top track

Punching Swans - Areola Face

Punching Swans / Dead Mammals / Gegenpress

New Cross Inn
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Punching Swans

Kent Noise-rock trio.

https://www.instagram.com/punchingswans/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3C5Je7xnlPJ68do2SRxNFl

Dead Mammals

Noise Rock band from Rochester, UK formed in 2020. https://www.instagram.com/deadmammals

https://deadmam...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dead Mammals, Punching Swans

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

