DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
David Dondero has been releasing music under his own name since 1998. He played drums with This Bike is a Pipe Bomb from 1996-1998 and was the singer/rhythm guitar player for Post Punk band Sunbrain 1991-1996. He was born in Duluth, Minnesota and grew up i...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.