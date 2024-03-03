Top track

Baby, You Ain't Looking Right

Powersolo

Voodoo Daddys Showroom
Sun, 3 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£14.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PowerSolo had a few decades of confrontational badassery behind them already when they decended on a barn in the Isle of Mön to record this, their 8,5th studio (OK, barn) album. The concept was clear: let's boil up a crazy stew with all the ingredients th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Punk Rock Blues.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PowerSolo

Venue

Voodoo Daddys Showroom

NR1 3JZ, Norwich, Norfolk, England, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

