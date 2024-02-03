Top track

BIENAIMER x LA JAVA : Jesse Maas, REda daRE, Maco, DJ Houseum

La Java
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:30 pm
DJParis
From €13

About

Le crew Londonien Bien Aimer Music est de retour à La Java pour un showcase d'exception avec Jesse Maas, REda daRE, Maco & Houseum !

𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗨𝗣 :

- Jesse Maas

- REda daRE

- Maco

- Houseum

La Java se veut être un lieu inclusif, accueillant tout...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jesse Maas, REda daRE

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

