Everything Everything

De La Warr Pavilion
Sun, 31 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsBexhill-on-Sea
£28.25

About

Renowned for their visionary fusion of dystopian Black Mirror-style concepts, with songs which blur the boundaries of experimentation and art-pop accessibility, Everything Everything announce a headline tour including date at DLWP.

Timings:

Doors – 6pm...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by De La Warr Pavilion.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Everything Everything, Divorce

Venue

De La Warr Pavilion

De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1DD, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

