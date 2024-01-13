DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Disciple’s Birthday Party

IFoodEat Jamaican & Caribbean Cuisine
Sat, 13 Jan, 7:00 pm
PartyTwickenham
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us at Disciple’s Birthday Party!

Jamaican colour code. Dress to impress! 🇯🇲

BLACK, YELLOW & GREEN

7:00 PM TILL LATE

SATURDAY 13TH OF JANUARY 2024

First 50 people get a glass of champagne at the door.

Family & Friends, you’re welcome to bring a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by IFoodEat & WXSTFINEST.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

IFoodEat Jamaican & Caribbean Cuisine

39 - 41, New Broadway, Ealing, London, W5 5AH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.